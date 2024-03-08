EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals face various forms of battery charges filed around Madison County in recent weeks, including domestic battery, aggravated battery with a firearm, and much more.

Andrew K. Walker, 27, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. Walker allegedly discharged a firearm, causing injury to another person on Feb. 23, 2024. A petition to deny Walker’s pretrial release states he was identified on video surveillance shooting the victim in the chest; he later reportedly admitted to the offense.

Walker’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and court documents indicate Walker was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Micah A. Rush, 35, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. On Feb. 21, 2024, Rush allegedly cut a household or family member in the hand with a knife, causing a laceration to the victim, according to court documents.

Rush faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery. His case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department and he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Joey L. Waters, 20, of Godfrey, was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of unlawful restraint on Feb. 20, 2024. According to court documents, Waters allegedly strangled a household or family member and prevented them from leaving their residence.

Waters faces two Class 4 felonies for the aggravated domestic battery charges and a Class 2 felony for unlawful restraint. His case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Derek P. Finley, 32, of Wood River, was charged with domestic battery, battery, and resisting a peace officer. On Feb. 25, 2024, Finley allegedly pushed a household or family member to the ground, causing them to fall - he also reportedly struck another individual in the face and kicked a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Court documents indicate the state will seek an enhanced Class 4 felony for the domestic battery charge due to Finley’s prior conviction of aggravated domestic battery in Madison County in 2023. In this latest case, Finley faces a Class 4 felony and two Class A misdemeanors.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Finley, who was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Jeremy M. Calvert, 34, of Bethalto, was charged with aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. On Feb. 20, 2024, an officer attempted to execute a protective custody juvenile warrant when Calvert “stood between the officer and the minor child, refusing DCFS access to the child.”

Calvert then allegedly pushed a police officer with his hands, then “wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck,” according to court documents. While the same officer was attempting to arrest him, Calvert reportedly resisted his arrest by pulling away from the officer, causing both of them to fall into nearby furniture and causing injury to the officer.

Calvert's case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department. He was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on Feb. 20, 2024 for a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery, a Class 4 felony for resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and a Class A misdemeanor for obstructing a peace officer. Court documents indicate he has since been released from Madison County custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

