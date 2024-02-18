EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals around Madison County have been charged with various forms of theft in recent months, according to court documents released by the county. Items stolen include a motorized shopping cart, airsoft guns, power tools, U.S. currency, and much more.

James J. Wille, 40, of Saint Jacob, was charged on Feb. 5, 2024 with one count of theft over $500 after allegedly stealing a motorized shopping cart from the Walmart located at 400 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon. The motorized cart reportedly had a value in excess of $500.

Wille was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

Antoine J. Shipp, 59, of Granite City, was charged with one count of theft (a Class 4 felony) after allegedly stealing less than $500 worth of U.S. currency from a victim on Jan. 12, 2024. Shipp’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department and he was reportedly released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Steven L. Copenhaver, 33, of Wood River, was charged with retail theft under $300 on Jan. 11, 2024. Copenhaver allegedly stole less than $300 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from the Circle K located at 716 W. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton. According to court documents, Copenhaver had also previously been convicted of residential burglary in 2018 in Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Copenhaver’s latest case was presented by the East Alton Police Department, in which he faces a Class 4 felony and was reportedly released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Charles M. Coleman, 48, of East St. Louis, was charged with retail theft under $300 (his second or subsequent offense) on Jan. 8, 2024. According to court documents, Coleman allegedly stole a c-clamp and a Phillips razor from the Walmart located at 140 Collinsville Crossing in Collinsville, with the items having a total value under $300. Coleman had previously been convicted of retail theft in 2022 in Shelby County, Ill.

Coleman’s latest theft case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he faces a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Doris K. Johnston, 64, of Edwardsville, was charged with one count of theft after allegedly stealing over $500 worth of U.S. currency from Target. She reportedly committed this theft over the course of several weeks from Nov. 24, 2023 to Jan. 6, 2024. Johnston faces a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and was reportedly released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kane A. Blaylock, 23, of Granite City, was charged with retail theft over $300 on Nov. 3, 2023. Blaylock reportedly stole over $300 worth of airsoft guns and various merchandise from the Bing Shop located at 211 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville. He faces one Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Edwardsville Police Department and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kenneth L. Crawford, 60, of East St. Louis, was charged with retail theft over $300 on Nov. 3, 2023. Crawford allegedly stole over $300 worth of power tools from the Home Depot located at 1049 Collinsville Crossing in Collinsville. Crawford faces a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

