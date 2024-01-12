EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals have been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three of whom have also been charged with intent to deliver, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Edward D. Flaugher, 62, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine on Jan. 3, 2024. Flaugher allegedly possessed 15 or more grams, but less than 100 grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it, according to court documents. Flaugher was charged with a Class X felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Christopher L. Price, 43, of Madison, was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine on Jan. 10, 2024. Court documents state Price “knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine.” Price was charged with a Class 1 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jason R. Flaugher, 42, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine on Jan. 3, 2024. Flaugher knowingly possessed less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it, according to court documents. Flaugher was charged with a Class 2 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Breezy A. Smith, 41, of Pontoon Beach, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Smith possessed less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Jan. 8, 2024. Smith was charged with a Class 3 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Larry R. Simburger, Jr., 50, of Granite City, was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Simburger allegedly possessed less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 8, 2023, according to court documents. Simburger was charged with a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

