EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals have been charged with meth possession around Madison County, according to felony court filings released last week by the county.

Adam W. Cline, 42, of Collinsville, was also charged with possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine by the Collinsville Police Department in a case they presented from Nov. 27, 2023. Court documents state Cline faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Richard D. Trimm, 57, of Alton, was charged with possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine in a case presented by the East Alton Police Department on Nov. 25, 2023. Trimm faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Justin L. Baker, 36, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 24, 2023 in a case presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Court documents allege Baker unlawfully possessed less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. He faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Aimee K. Ramsey, 51, of Wood River, has been charged in a case presented by the East Alton Police Department with possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 21, 2023. Ramsey faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kenneth R. Mitchell, 57, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2023. Mitchell was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Carl D. Dagnese, 53, of Cottage Hills, faces a Class 3 felony charge after allegedly possessing less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2023. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in which Dagnese faces a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: