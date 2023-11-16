CARROLLTON - Several drug and alcohol-related charges were filed against individuals in Greene County over the past week, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheila M. Taylor, 43, of Jacksonville, was charged with adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on Nov. 15, 2023, by the White Hall Police Department and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Jill N. Coates, 44, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic instrument. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 9, 2023, and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Kayla A. Hill, 34, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Nov. 3, 2023, and has since been released on her own recognizance.

Henry A. Scheferkort, 59, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Nov. 6, 23023 for driving under the influence of alcohol and has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Christopher A. Cecil, 36, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 2, 2023, and has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Robert G. Maxson, 57, of Jacksonville, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger. Maxson was arrested on Nov. 15, 2023, by the White Hall Police Department and released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Ashley J. Fulmer, 27, of Alton, was charged on Nov. 9, 2023, with possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding “Failure To Appear” warrant out of Calhoun County. She was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department and has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

