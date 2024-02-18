EDWARDSVILLE - Five individuals face a range of drug charges filed in Madison County in recent months, including several cases of meth possession, one of cocaine possession, and one involving “a substance containing diazepam.”

Caleb J. Webb, 34, of Wentzville, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving on a license that had been revoked or suspended on Jan. 13, 2024. Court documents allege Webb had less than five grams of cocaine in his possession while he drove on Maryville Road in Maryville on a revoked/suspended license.

Webb faces a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a revoked/suspended license. His case was presented by the Maryville Police Department and he was reportedly released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Danielle L. Coates, 47, of Alton, was charged by the East Alton Police Department with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 24, 2023. She was charged with a Class 3 felony, and court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Crystal R. Hargrove, 40, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine by the Granite City Police Department on Dec. 19, 2023. Hargrove faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ashley N. Buchanan, 32, of Granite City, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 6, 2023. Buchanan allegedly possessed an undisclosed amount of “a substance containing diazepam,” according to court documents.

Buchanan faces a Class 4 felony, and her case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. She was reportedly released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Shane D. Hart, 37, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer. On Dec. 5, 2023, Hart allegedly possessed an undisclosed amount of cocaine and fled on foot from an officer who was attempting to arrest him “for active warrants,” according to court documents.

Hart faces a Class 4 felony for possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. His case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

