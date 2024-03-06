Several Area Students Named To Missouri S&T Honor List
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2023 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T also is home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
62002, Christian Adams, electrical engineering, senior
62002, Reiley Clark, civil engineering, senior
62002, Grant Fournie, aerospace engineering, freshman
62002, Jeffrey Frankford, computer engineering, junior
62002, Peter Kuhn, aerospace engineering, senior
East Alton, Illinois
62024, Thomas Strohmeier, aerospace engineering, junior
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Connor Coolbaugh, physics, sophomore
62025, Ethan Dingman, mechanical engineering, freshman
62025, William Dorsey, computer science, freshman
62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, senior
62025, Nathan Huddle, computer science, freshman
62025, Camryn Mills, computer engineering, freshman
62025, Spencer Rawson, computer science, sophomore
62025, Katelynne Roberts, chemical engineering, senior
62025, Peter Valkov, aerospace engineering, sophomore
62025, Madison Vieth, mechanical engineering, sophomore
62025, Reece Watson, computer science, senior
62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, senior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, mechanical engineering, junior
62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, senior
62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, biological sciences, sophomore
62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, senior
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior
62035, Emma Kiger, architectural engineering, sophomore
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Brinker, computer engineering, junior
62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, senior
62040, Sydney Choat, environmental engineering, freshman
62040, Lauryn Fenoglio, civil engineering, freshman
62040, Maxwell Forbes, mechanical engineering, sophomore
62040, Chloe Widel, petroleum engineering, freshman
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Matthew Gaffney, mechanical engineering, freshman
Jerseyville, Illinois
62052, Lucy Fritz, metallurgical engineering, freshman
Wood River, Illinois
62095, Logan Wonders, mechanical engineering, junior
