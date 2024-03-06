ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2023 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T also is home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

62002, Christian Adams, electrical engineering, senior

62002, Reiley Clark, civil engineering, senior

62002, Grant Fournie, aerospace engineering, freshman

62002, Jeffrey Frankford, computer engineering, junior

62002, Peter Kuhn, aerospace engineering, senior



East Alton, Illinois

62024, Thomas Strohmeier, aerospace engineering, junior



Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Connor Coolbaugh, physics, sophomore

62025, Ethan Dingman, mechanical engineering, freshman

62025, William Dorsey, computer science, freshman

62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, senior

62025, Nathan Huddle, computer science, freshman

62025, Camryn Mills, computer engineering, freshman

62025, Spencer Rawson, computer science, sophomore

62025, Katelynne Roberts, chemical engineering, senior

62025, Peter Valkov, aerospace engineering, sophomore

62025, Madison Vieth, mechanical engineering, sophomore

62025, Reece Watson, computer science, senior

62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, senior



Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, mechanical engineering, junior

62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, senior

62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, biological sciences, sophomore

62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, senior



Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior

62035, Emma Kiger, architectural engineering, sophomore



Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Brinker, computer engineering, junior

62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, senior

62040, Sydney Choat, environmental engineering, freshman

62040, Lauryn Fenoglio, civil engineering, freshman

62040, Maxwell Forbes, mechanical engineering, sophomore

62040, Chloe Widel, petroleum engineering, freshman



Hamel, Illinois

62046, Matthew Gaffney, mechanical engineering, freshman



Jerseyville, Illinois

62052, Lucy Fritz, metallurgical engineering, freshman



Wood River, Illinois

62095, Logan Wonders, mechanical engineering, junior

