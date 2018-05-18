ST. LOUIS — Several local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Fontbonne University. Students on the Dean's List earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2018 spring semester. Those students are:

Alton, IL

Zachary Allan Franke, Cybersecurity

East Alton, IL

Anna Grace Whitaker, Social Work

Edwardsville, IL

Melanie Lee Russo, Social Sciences/Pre-Law*

Granite City, IL

Leann Marie Smith, Medical Lab Sciences

Jerseyville, IL

John Matthew Hughes, Marketing

“At Fontbonne, we value quality in all that we do, and we are proud to recognize the academic achievements of those students whose work has been acknowledged as high quality by their faculty,” said Dr. Carey Adams, vice president for academic affairs.

Fontbonne University is a private, Catholic, liberal arts university located in St. Louis with a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible to all. The university was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. For more information, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

