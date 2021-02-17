ROLLA - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

62002, Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior

62002, Phuong Tran, biological sciences, freshman

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, junior

62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, senior

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Christian Adams, engineering, freshman

62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, junior

62025, Andreas Ellinas, physics, junior

62025, Scott Gilliland, electrical engineering, senior

62025, Jessica Glenn, engineering, freshman

62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior

62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior

62025, Logan Mills, engineering, sophomore

62025, Reece Watson, computer science, sophomore

62025, Andre Wilke, engineering, freshman

Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior

62034, John Kelley, computer science, freshman

62034, McLain Oertle, engineering, freshman

62034, Elizabeth Viox, engineering, sophomore

Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Noah Clancy, engineering, sophomore

62035, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior

62035, William Schuenke, electrical engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Cain, engineering, freshman

62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, senior

Hamel, Illinois

62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, freshman

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

