Several Area Students Listed On Missouri S&T Honor List
ROLLA - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
62002, Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior
62002, Phuong Tran, biological sciences, freshman
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, junior
62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, senior
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Christian Adams, engineering, freshman
62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, junior
62025, Andreas Ellinas, physics, junior
62025, Scott Gilliland, electrical engineering, senior
62025, Jessica Glenn, engineering, freshman
62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior
62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior
62025, Logan Mills, engineering, sophomore
62025, Reece Watson, computer science, sophomore
62025, Andre Wilke, engineering, freshman
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior
62034, John Kelley, computer science, freshman
62034, McLain Oertle, engineering, freshman
62034, Elizabeth Viox, engineering, sophomore
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Noah Clancy, engineering, sophomore
62035, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior
62035, William Schuenke, electrical engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Cain, engineering, freshman
62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, senior
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, freshman
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, education, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a strong return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
