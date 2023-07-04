Several Area Students Graduate From Missouri S&T
ROLLA, Mo. - Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during three commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Friday, May 12. Two ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Saturday, May 13. All ceremonies were held at the Gale Bullman Building.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIPCODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)
Alton, Illinois
62002, Claire Pohlman, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude
62002, Claire Pohlman, bachelor of science, environmental engineering, summa cum laude
62002, Phuong Tran, bachelor of science, biological sciences, cum laude
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Alexander Kallal, bachelor of science, computer engineering, cum laude
62010, Alexander Kallal, bachelor of science, electrical engineering, cum laude
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Lauren Coulter, bachelor of science, civil engineering, magna cum laude
62025, Andreas Ellinas, bachelor of science, technical communication, magna cum laude
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Collin Cox, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude
62034, Kip Kuldell, master of science, engineering management
62034, Megan Silvey, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Kyle Begnel, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Viktoria Johnson, bachelor of science, chemical engineering
