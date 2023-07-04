ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

62002, Christian Adams, senior

62002, Reiley Clark, junior

62002, Markus Fischbeck, sophomore

62002, Jeffrey Frankford, sophomore

62002, Claire Pohlman, senior

62002, Phuong Tran, senior



Bethalto, Illinois

62010, William Jones, sophomore

62010, Alexander Kallal, senior



East Alton, Illinois

62024, Thomas Strohmeier, sophomore



Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Lauren Coulter, senior

62025, Kayla Edwards, sophomore

62025, Andreas Ellinas, senior

62025, Jessica Glenn, senior

62025, Kyle Johnson, senior

62025, Logan Mills, senior

62025, Katelynne Roberts, junior

62025, Madison Vieth, sophomore

62025, Andre Wilke, senior



Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Collin Cox, senior

62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, sophomore

62034, McLain Oertle, junior

62034, Megan Silvey, senior

62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, first-year student

62034, Elizabeth Viox, senior



Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Kyle Begnel, senior

62035, Noah Clancy, senior

62035, Emma Kiger, sophomore



Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Brinker, sophomore

62040, Noah Cain, senior

62040, Ryan DeGonia, sophomore

62040, Maxwell Forbes, first-year student



Hamel, Illinois

62046, Abigail Hall, sophomore

62046, Riley Salmi, senior





