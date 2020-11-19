MADISON COUNTY - Several area fire departments have issued a No Burn Warning in Madison County.

Bethalto Fire Chief James Schulte released a statement on Facebook saying: “Due to a red flag warning issued for Madison County. No burn permits will be issued or burning will be allowed in the Village of Bethalto.”

South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner said: “Due to dry and windy conditions we are under a red flag warning for no burning anywhere in the Madison County area. Thank you for keeping you and those around safe by not burning.”

Madison County Emergency Management warned county residents not to burn today. Madison County is under a Red Flag Warning until 5 tonight.

The National Weather Service said that winds are predicted to gust up to 45 mph and the dry grass and brush can cause fires to start and spread easily.

