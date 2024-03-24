ALTON - An RBI single by Will Fahnestock tied the game, and another RBI single by Scott Vickrey one batter later gave Marquette Catholic a dramatic 3-2 win over Hardin Calhoun in a baseball game played Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The Warriors had gone ahead in the sixth 2-1 on a two-run single by Jack Zipprich, scoring both Patrick Friedel and Easton Wallendorf, with the Explorers coming up with the two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.

Marquette took the lead in the home half of the fourth on an RBI single by Joe Stephan, scoring Vickrey with the first run of the game.

Fahnestock, Vickrey, and Stephan all had two hits and an RBI for the Explorers, while Zipprich had a hit and drove in both of Calhoun's runs. Friedel, Cooper Klocke, and Will Hurley also had hits on the day for the Warriors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drew Zacha started on the mound for the Explorers, and went five innings, allowing only one hit while walking one and striking out nine, then Keller Jacobs threw the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, fanning two.

Friedel was Calhoun's starting pitcher, and went four innings, giving up a run on two hits, walking one while striking out eight, with Trevor Rose going two innings, allowing two hits while fanning one, Cade Sievers pitched part of the seventh inning, giving up two runs, and Jacob Kress finished up, allowing the two hits that ended the game.

The Warriors are now 1-3, and are at East Alton-Wood River on Monday, host Staunton on Wednesday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then travel to Pittsfield for a doubleheader next Saturday, Mar. 30, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

The Explorers go to 3-2, and play at Greenville on Monday, host the St. Louis Home School Patriots on Tuesday, then play at Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: