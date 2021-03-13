ROXANA - The Roxana Shells honored seven seniors before Friday night's game with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. The seven played their last game as a member of the Shells team and came out on top with a 56-36 win over the Oilers.

The Shells' Gavin Huffman, Braeden Wells, Parris White, Austin Martin, Cade Slayden, Holden Jones, and Christian Floyd, closed out their senior season on a positive note.

The Shells had another big game from senior Gavin Huffman and Parris White, Huffman led the Shells with 23 points while senior Parris White had 16 points and Cade Slayden put up 7 points.

The Oilers Ryan Dawson and Spencer Slayden had 8 points and Evan Merritt had 6.

The Shells led the Oilers 12-6 after the first quarter. Shells then pushed the lead to 23-12 going into the half. After halftime, the Shells jumped out to a 39-23 lead. In the fourth quarter, Shells outscored EA-WR 17-13 to close the game.

“You look at this gym and see all the things the kids were cheated of this year, we were supposed to be in three big shootouts this year and the atmosphere was supposed to be huge," Roxana head boys basketball coach/athletic director Mark Briggs said. "These kids earned that opportunity base on the last couple of years and tonight it was a great night to see people here and see our seniors happy."

