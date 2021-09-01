SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce seven upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required .

COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. The list of locations and dates is as follows:

Saturday, September 4

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Cahokia Heights Sports Complex, 509 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia Heights

Wednesday, September 8

10:00 am – 1:30 pm

Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, 324 E. Central Street, Bethalto

Thursday, September 9

12:00 – 4:00 pm

Metro East Worship Center, 1416 Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City

Friday, September 10

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

SIUE Charter High School, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis

Monday, September 13

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

NAACP Madison Branch, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice

Saturday, September 18

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

New Life Community Church, 1919 State Street, East St. Louis

Sunday, September 19

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lighthouse of Hope Church, 45 Sheffield Drive, Belleville

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently given full FDA approval for ages 16 and up. Ages 12-15 are still eligible for the vaccine under emergency approval.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

