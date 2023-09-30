Daisy DaughertyROXANA - Roxana High School's Daisy Daugherty is a big key to the success of the Shells' offensive and defensive attacks in girls' volleyball.

Roxana girls volleyball head coach Andrea Keller couldn't say enough about Daugherty and all her girls on the team. Other profiles of key players are to come.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Daisy is our setter and she is a sophomore," Keller said. "She is really stepping up this year and doing everything she can to be a great varsity setter. She puts in the time and effort needed to become the best she can be."

Daugherty is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Roxana Shells.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Keller said Daugherty is "very coachable."

"She always gives it everything and she will continue to push herself to be better," the coach added.

The coach said she has high hopes for Daughtery in the future as a catalyst for Roxana girls' volleyball.

Congratulations to Daisy Daughtery for her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete selection for the Shells.

More like this:

Nov 17, 2023 - Kinsley Mouser and Daisy Daugherty Score 11 Each, Shells Defeat Valmeyer 51-31 In Dupo Cat Classic Semifinals

Nov 20, 2023 - Daugherty Leads With 14, Laynie Gehrs Adds Seven As Roxana Wins Dupo Cat Classic Over EAWR 48-20, Shells Now 3-0

Sep 20, 2023 - Monday/Tuesday Sports Roundup

Sep 13, 2023 - Roxana Takes Close Three-Set Win Over Rival Civic Memorial 27-25, 20-25, 25-23

Sep 29, 2023 - Thursday Sports Round-Up: McGivney Soccer Wins Fifth Straight; Roxana Drops conference Volleyball Game

Related Video:

This is a test of a recorded live broadcast

 