ROXANA - Roxana High School's Daisy Daugherty is a big key to the success of the Shells' offensive and defensive attacks in girls' volleyball.

Roxana girls volleyball head coach Andrea Keller couldn't say enough about Daugherty and all her girls on the team. Other profiles of key players are to come.

"Daisy is our setter and she is a sophomore," Keller said. "She is really stepping up this year and doing everything she can to be a great varsity setter. She puts in the time and effort needed to become the best she can be."

Daugherty is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Roxana Shells.

Coach Keller said Daugherty is "very coachable."

"She always gives it everything and she will continue to push herself to be better," the coach added.

The coach said she has high hopes for Daughtery in the future as a catalyst for Roxana girls' volleyball.

Congratulations to Daisy Daughtery for her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete selection for the Shells.

