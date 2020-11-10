As the nation honors these American heroes for their military service on Veterans Day, November 11, Hospice of Southern Illinois extends recognition and Veteran-centric care to military Veterans and their families when facing a life-limiting illness throughout the year. This year we will honor Veterans in our program by offering a handmade gift by our volunteers and a certificate through the We Honor Veterans program. It’s a privilege to care for and provide a token of appreciation to Veterans who have gone above and beyond for us.

As a We Honor Veteranspartner, Hospice of Southern Illinois is providing specialized care to Veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness and their families throughout the year. This includes a Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program, recognition and pinning ceremonies, and assistance navigating veteran benefits.

In recognition of Veterans Day, we will ensure the safety and dignity of our patients by working with healthcare facilities and Hospice of Southern Illinois’ burgundy team to deliver the Veteran’s recognition gift. Further, we’d like to invite you to provide one small gesture that could make a big impact to our Veterans! Join us on social media to honor to all veterans who’ve served our country, including our veteran employees. Liking, commenting, and sharing this information not only spreads awareness, but it helps show appreciation and recognition that is much deserved! “Thank you to all Veterans! I am proud to be a part of an organization that lets people know that they are cared about and appreciated. All Veterans go above and beyond serving our country and I, along with my team, appreciate their sacrifices. It is part of my duty to find ways to show gratitude for their service, even when I cannot see everyone face-to-face,” shared Christine Litteken, Public Relations and Digital Communications Specialist.

The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, created the We Honor Veteransprogram to empower hospice and other healthcare providers across America to meet the unique needs of seriously ill Veterans and their families. Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org and about Hospice of Southern Illinois at https://hospice.org/ourcare/we-honor-veterans-program/.

