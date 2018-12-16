SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The 12th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Alton National Cemetery Saturday morning to remember and honor the fallen men and women of the military.

“What we do here today ensures that the lives of our men and women in uniform are remembered not by their death but to be their witness and share their stories of their service and sacrifice,” Margaret Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Wreaths Across America is pursuing a mission to remember the fallen honor those who served and teach our children the value of freedom.

“Every part of this mission is important, but it’s the teaching that ensures the remembering and honoring,” she said before the wreaths we laid.

While millions of wreaths are laid across the cross country, this year for the first time the French government is allowing 9,500 to also be laid at Normandy, the American cemetery and memorial in France.

