SPRINGFIELD – To help increase donations to nonprofit organizations throughout the state, the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is joining Forefront in its #ILGive Campaign.

ILGive is a statewide, non-partisan movement to support nonprofit communities in Illinois by increasing individual giving. #ILGive will launch on December 1, 2015 as part of the nationwide #GivingTuesday campaign.

Last year, Forefront launched a statewide campaign and helped more than 600 charitable organizations raise almost $4 million from 5,000 new donors on #GivingTuesday.

This year, Forefront’s goal for #ILGive is $6 million donated by Illinois residents in one day - #GivingTuesday. “The holiday season is a time of giving,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of Serve Illinois. “By donating to Illinois nonprofits on #GivingTuesday, we are helping to support our communities throughout the coming year.”

#ILGive will harness the power of social media to create a statewide movement around the holidays dedicated to giving – similar to how Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become days that are synonymous with holiday shopping.

“It’s been a privilege to work with remarkable leaders all over the state and country building a movement around #ILGive,” said Eric Weinheimer, Forefront President and CEO. “We are excited to help shine light on causes and organizations that really keep our communities healthy, safe, and stable.”

With help from The Coleman Foundation and other founding partners, Forefront hopes to build on last year’s success and see more individuals, community leaders, nonprofits, elected officials, corporate partners, and others join the movement. For more on the campaign, visit www.ilgive.com.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The Commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program.

For more information on Serve Illinois, or to find one of more than 2,500 volunteer opportunities in the state, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

