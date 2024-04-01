ALTON - Owner Evelyn Campbell and employees of My Just Desserts said goodbye to clients through the week and over the weekend. Campbell said the business had overwhelming support at the end of their tenure.

Campbell also said someone is “seriously interested” in the purchase of the business and she is hoping that something can be worked out to continue the business. She also added that the person who inquired wanted to keep the legendary “My Just Desserts” name.

Evelyn took over ownership of My Just Desserts after her twin sister, Yvonne Campbell, died in a car crash in July of 2022 from injuries suffered on vacation in Jamaica.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Last week was very busy and well worth it,” Evelyn said. “A lot of people came out to show support and we are very thankful for that. We have a serious inquiry and nothing is set in stone yet, but we hope it can continue. This could take a little bit more time, but we are hoping it can work out.”

Ann Badasch, the person who started My Just Desserts, said the business had a long history in Alton.

“I worked with some really great and loyal employees,” she said. “Thank you all. To our customers, say thank you and I have enjoyed getting to know people from all over the country. Your friendships meant the world to me. Thank you Liz Hyde for your willingness to roll out pies for 30-plus years.”

More like this: