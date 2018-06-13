Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - Three were injured in a serious crash on Route 3 at the Amoco Cutoff in Wood River Wednesday afternoon.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the accident involved a box truck freight liner and an SUV. Wells said the SUV struck the rear wheel of the box truck.

The driver and front passenger were both transported by ambulance to the hospital and the person in the rear seat was taken by helicopter to St. Louis.

In the preliminary preliminary investigation, Wells said it showed the box truck attempted to cross Route 3 where the SUV was southbound and didn’t have time to stop before hitting the box truck.

“The truck driver appears to be OK, prayers need to go out for those transported to hospitals,” Wells said.

