MARYVILLE - Two were transported to trauma facilities in the St. Louis area after a pair of vehicles collided Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2023, on Illinois Route 162 and Amberleigh Drive.

With the two vehicles involved, five were injured in the accident. Three were transported to Anderson Hospital for evaluation and one was immediately transported to a trauma facility in St. Louis and another was transported to Anderson, then flown to a trauma facility in St. Louis.

Maryville Fire Chief Doug Dankenberg said the vehicles ended up on Anderson Hospital property by the west entrance to the hospital at the end of the crash. He said there was a light pole struck and the west entrance to the hospital was closed for a small period of time while the area was cleared.

The crash was dispatched as a head-on collision, but was actually a T-bone incident, the chief said.

The Maryville Fire and Police crew were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, Fire Chief Dankenberg said.

He also added that Route 162 remained open because the vehicles were off the road and ended up on the west entrance to the hospital.

