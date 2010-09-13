September Student of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Naundee Johnson and Alex Schenk, seniors at Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for September at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on September 13th.



The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior senior and is nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.



Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a "Student of the Month" during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 235 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor. Naundee Johnson is the daughter of Richard Johnson and Sherry Parks of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks in the upper five percent of her class. She has been a participant in the Minority Excellence, Talent Search, and Upward Bound Programs at Alton High School.



She has been active in student organizations as a member of the Redbird Nest, Spanish Club, and the Interact Club. She has also been a member of the Redbird Math team. In her spare time she is a volunteer in the Meals on Wheels program sponsored by Senior Services Plus.



Her future plans include attending either the University of Illinois or the University of Missouri to major in Pre-Law or Psychology with the ultimate goal of becoming a lawyer or a psychiatrist.



Alex Schenk is also a member of the National Honor Society and ranks in the upper five percent of his class at Alton High School. He is the son of Joseph and Andrea Schenk of Godfrey and hopes to attend Washington University in St. Louis or Vanderbilt University majoring in political science and education with the ultimate goal of becoming a teacher in an urban school setting.



Schenk Is presently serving as Senior Class President as well as President of the Student Council. He served as the Chair of the 2010 Senior Prom committee and is the immediate past president of the Interact club. He has been a member of the varsity swim team at Alton High and was selected as the Scholar Athlete for the swimming team. He also earned a spot on the Telegraph ALL-Area swim team and is a member of the Redbird Math team and Redbird Nest.



Schenk was a Medallion winner for the Piasa Area Leaders of Tomorrow program and was recognized with the 2010 Above and Beyond Award from the Riverbend Growth Association for Young Adults. Schenk also served as a junior marshall at the 2010 graduation ceremonies.



In his spare time Alex finds time to serve as a lifeguard, a swim coach, and a community volunteer.



Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.



