GRANITE CITY - What's in your wallet? A Library card gives you access to a wealth of information. September is Library Card Sign-up Month and now that the Six Mile Regional Library District (SMRLD) is fine free it’s a perfect time to get your Library Card.

Anyone living in zip code 62040 is eligible to get a free SMRLD library card. To get your library card, either fill in the online form at smrld.org/connect/get-a-library-card/ or visit us at 2001 Delmar Avenue or 2145 Johnson Road. Getting your own library card can be "empowering." With a library cards comes access to technology, resources, and services to pursue various passions and dreams.

The Six Mile Regional Library District, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of their communities. Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to job search assistance, helping transform lives and communities through education.

SMRLD has a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Research Databases and Streaming Movies, Music, eBooks, eAudiobooks, eComics, & eMagazines for all ages.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Six Mile Regional Library District is committed to providing equal access to every member of the community. They have chosen to eliminate fines in order to offer their cardholders a fresh start to rediscover all that their library has to offer. By eliminating most fines, the library is removing barriers and making access easy, equitable, and enjoyable for everyone. Existing fines for overdue items will be forgiven to ensure that everyone can start a new chapter at their now fine-free libraries. Fees for lost or damaged items will remain on the user's account.

Customers are still encouraged to return materials on time but are no longer charged daily overdue fines on most items. Items borrowed through certain interlibrary loan systems will still accrue daily overdue fines. Customers remain responsible for replacement charges for lost and damaged items. As in the past, customers will receive multiple overdue notifications before their account is blocked or replacement costs charged. Blocks and replacement charges will be removed once items are returned.

Libraries have traditionally viewed overdue fines as a means to ensure that customers returned materials on time. Recent research, however, suggests that fines may actually discourage customers from using or returning to the library. Fines can be punitive to the most active and loyal customers, and they can disproportionately affect low-income households.

Libraries that have gone fine free report positive public response as well as an increase of customers returning to the library. Many bring back materials that they have had out for years. In addition, most libraries that have gone fine-free report that a majority of their customers still return items on time.

For more information, call 618-452-6238 ext. 710.

More like this: