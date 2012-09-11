GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Music Department has several upcoming concerts this month, and all are free and open to the public.

At noon on Wednesday, Sept. 12, The Landolfi Quartet will kick off the fall semester's series of Brown Bag Salons in the Ringhausen Music Building. The string quartet will perform a mix of traditional music and classic rock. As with all Brown Bag Salons, attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches.

A Brown Bag Salon Extra will take place at noon on Monday, Sept. 17, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This concert, entitled "Music and Memories of the Civil War," will feature reflections of the Battle of Antietam by Kelly Oberneufemann with music by Limited Edition.

Area organists will showcase their talents during the Organ Spectacular III at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17. This concert, which will take place in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, will feature local organists performing historical masterpieces and popular music.

L&C's Faculty Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. From jazz, to pop, to classics, there will be something for everyone as the faculty members combine talents to bring a varied array of music to this performance.

Another Brown Bag Salon will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Bud Shultz and the "You Can't Beat the Experience" Jazz Band will entertain attendees in the Ringhausen Music Building.

For the complete fall 2012 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music, or call the music office at (618) 468-4731 for more information.

