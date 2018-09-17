SPRINGFIELD – As another harvest season begins, the Illinois Department of Agriculture reminds all farm workers to stay safe, not only during harvest, but year-round.

Each year since 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Governor Rauner once again proclaimed National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois for September 16-22, 2018, with the theme “Cultivating the Seeds of Safety” – see next page for the Governor’s proclamation.

“Agriculture is our state’s number one industry, and Illinois farmers put everything they have into feeding the world,” said Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. “Each year during National Farm Safety and Health Week, we focus the spotlight on agriculture safety education and health awareness. This week is not just for farmers, but for all consumers and communities, because every Illinoisan plays a part in ensuring our farmers are safe and healthy year-round.”

“Illinois farmers do a great job practicing safety every day, but agriculture remains one of the most dangerous industries on a national level,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “National Farm Safety and Health Week serves as a yearly reminder to make safety a priority, not only on farms but in rural communities across our state.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will highlight emerging issues and important topics on Facebook (www.facebook.com/illinois.agriculture) and Twitter (@ILAgriculture) each day during National Farm Safety and Health Week:

• Monday, Sept. 17: Rural Roadway Safety

• Tuesday, Sept. 18: Health and Stress Management

• Wednesday, Sept. 19: Youth Ag Safety

• Thursday, Sept. 20: Safety in Confined Spaces

• Friday, Sept. 21: Tractor Safety

Follow the Illinois Department of Agriculture on social media for these important updates throughout Farm Safety and Health Week.

