EDWARDSVILLE - Two separate cases of auto theft presented this month by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also include charges related to weapons, burglary, and more, according to county court documents.

Spencer R. Price, 29, of Godfrey, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and offenses related to motor vehicles on March 5, 2024.

According to court documents, Price possessed a Ruger LCP .380 handgun which was uncased and unloaded with immediately accessible ammunition while he had no Concealed Carry license. The gun was located inside a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix bearing no registration which Price reportedly knew to be stolen.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Price, in which he faces a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge and a Class 4 felony for the weapon charge. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tavion T. Griggs-Sanders, 27, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and burglary from March 2-3, 2024. Griggs-Sanders was reportedly in possession of a 2006 Toyota Tundra that he knew to be stolen, and also entered a garage building without legal authority “with intent to commit therein a theft,” according to court documents.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Griggs-Sanders, who faces a total of two Class 2 felonies. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

