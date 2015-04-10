EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis will honor its three seniors in their final regular season weekend.

The Cougars currently are 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference and are tied for first place with Murray State, Eastern Illinois, and Eastern Kentucky.

"We are going into this weekend just like any other weekend," said Head Coach Amanda Pratzel. "We are taking it one match at a time, and right now our focus is EKU."

The Cougars face Eastern Kentucky Friday at noon on the SIUE Tennis Courts. The Colonels also are 7-1 in the OVC and hold an overall record of 12-7.

SIUE meets Morehead State in its last regular season match Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eagles are in fifth place in the OVC with a 6-2 record.

Kali Donner, Haley Ilcewicz, and Lindsey Raymond will be recognized Saturday for their dedication to the program over the past four years.

Donner is a mass communications major and holds a grade point average of 3.311. This season, she is 6-1 in the OVC and currently is on a five-match winning streak. Donner has won a total of 48 singles matches in her career including 16 OVC singles matches.

Ilcewicz will be recognized as the first SIUE student-athlete to complete eligibility and graduate from the School of Pharmacy. She holds a 3.574 grade point average and is a member of Rho Chi, the School of Pharamcy Honors Fraternity, honoring the top 20 percent of students enrolled in pharmacy school in the country. This season, Ilcewicz is 4-2 in the OVC. She has won a total of 45 singles matches in her career including 15 OVC singles matches.

Raymond is a nursing major. Despite struggling with injuries during her career, she has been lauded by her coaches and teammates as being a supporter and coach for the team. She has won a total of 14 singles matches in her career including three OVC singles matches.

Haley, Lindsey, and Kali have made such a positive impact since they have been here," said Pratzel. "Their hard work, dedication, and leadership both on the court and in the classroom has definitely paid off. They have continued to grow since day one, and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for them once they graduate."

