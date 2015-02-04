Seniors who have been part of the heart and soul of this year’s Edwardsville High School boys swim team were recognized with their parents at Saturday’s home swim meet against Springfield.

Peter Byers, Matt Grove and Jake Gremaud were each recognized at the meet.

Byers said he wasn’t anxious for his high school swim career to end, but he is looking forward to the future and swimming in college. He plans to go on a recruiting visit to a college in Colorado soon and is considering multiple choices.

Asked which stroke was his favorite, Byers said, “The 100 breaststroke is the one I probably enjoy more than any other.”

Byers has tried to be a role model for the younger swimmers this year and said he tries to “encourage” the others a lot. Peter’s brother, Max, is a well-known swimmer/coach from the Edwardsville area, and has become a college swimmer. He said the Byers name has become well known in swimming circles throughout Edwardsville and the region.

Grove credits swimming with having a significant impact on him and who he is today.

“Swimming has been a big part of my life, especially through high school,” Grove said. “Swimming has changed me more than anything else in my life,” he said.

Edwardsville boys swim coach Christian Rhotten said the three seniors have been definite leaders for this year’s team. Grumaud missed the meet due to personal reasons, but is returning for post-season.

“Pete is obviously a leader by example,” Rhotten added. “I have known Pete since he was a young swimmer and it is really cool to have seen him both as a teammate and coach. It will be interesting to see where he goes after this year. Jake will be back soon and we should be strong in the relays and help us in post season. Matt has been an integral part of our team.”

