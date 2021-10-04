JERSEYVILLE - Senior volleyball player Sammie Malley has become one of the key players for Jersey Community High School's girls' volleyball team this season.

For all of her efforts on and off the court, Malley has been named the Quality Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Of Jerseyville

Malley, who plays for head coach Toni Goetten, hasn't been playing volleyball all that long but enjoys the positive aspects and atmosphere of the sport itself.

"I started playing volleyball in seventh grade," Malley said. "I really enjoy the environment of volleyball, because no matter what, the other five people on the court will have your back. I also love how I could be having the worst day of my life, but the second I step out on that court, none of it matters anymore. I am now just playing the best version of myself to help my team."

Malley thanked her family and coaches for their support and encouragement while a member of the Panthers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I would like to thank both of my parents for always being my biggest fans," Malley said, "and coming to every game. I would also like to thank Coach Long, Coach Goetten and Coach Bean for always pushing me to do my best, whether it is on the court or off."

Being involved in athletics and the lesson it can teach hasn't been lost on Malley.

"My high school career and volleyball combined has taught me to set goals and develop a plan to achieve them," Malley said, "really focus on time management and most of all, fall in love with the process instead of the end result, which in this case is learning to love the work I put into the game of volleyball instead of just winning."

Malley is also a member of the Panthers' bowling team, and hasn't yet decided whether or not she'll continue to play volleyball in college, where she'll go to school and what she'll major in as of yet.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: