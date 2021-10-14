WOOD RIVER - Senior girls volleyball player JaLynn Thompson is one of the leaders for the East Alton-Wood River High School team this season, and has amassed a very good season for the Oilers.

At a recent stat check, Thompson has served up 28 aces and 155 points, with 24 kills, 340 assists, five blocks, and 222 digs in helping EAWR to an 11-15 record with five matches left in the regular season and the IHSA playoffs right around the corner.

For her efforts both on and off the court, Thompson has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month at East Alton-Wood River High School.

Thompson, who plays for head coach Stacey Ferguson, credits her work ethic and her willingness to learn new things as the key factors that led her to this month's award.

"My hard work, commitment, and flexibility of learning something new," Thompson said.

Thompson thanked her family and coaches for helping her achieve much success during her time playing for the Oilers.

"I would like to thank all the coaches I have had throughout the years for pushing me to be the best player I could be," Thompson said. "I especially would like to thank my parents and family for the sacrifices they have made to allow me to play the sport I love."

Thompson has been playing volleyball since grade school and enjoys many of the positive aspects of volleyball itself.

"I've been playing since fourth grade," Thompson said. "What I like most is the lasting friendships I have made, and the team aspect and the energy throughout the game."

The lessons learned on and off the courts haven't been lost on Thompson, and she very much embraces them.

"It has taught me how to work hard," Thompson said, "how to be part of a team and how to have a good work ethic."

Off the court, Thompson loves to spend time with family and friends and hopes to continue to play in college, either going to Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey or SIU-Edwardsville. She plans on majoring in dental hygiene, and has been named to the school's High Honor Roll for every semester during her time at EAWR, and is also a member of the school's Big Sisters, Renaissance Club, and Student Council, and is also a member of the National Honor Society chapter.

