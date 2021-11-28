GLEN CARBON - Senior girls volleyball player Aislin Hall had a very successful season for Father McGivney Catholic High School this fall, climaxed by being named first team to the inaugural all-Gateway Metro Conference team in the new league's first season.

She was one of the hardest-working players on the team, and she was a very dependable utility player who fit in well at any position on the court.

For her efforts both on and off the court, Hall has been named the Griffins' Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalp LLC female Athlete of the Month for November, 2021.

Hall, who played for head coach Paul Vieth, felt her being named first-team all-conference, along with her leadership both on and off the court, led her to be selected for this month's honor.

"I recently earned first-team all-conference honors for the Gateway Metro Conference," Hall said. "I enjoy taking a leadership role both on and off the court and was voted varsity team captain. I have been flexible with playing a variety of positions to best serve my team. I enjoy being a mentor to the younger players."

Hall thanked her family, friends and the Celtic Crew student supporters section at McGivney for their support and encouragement all throughout her volleyball career.

"I have three brothers who are all athletes, and we have pushed and supported each other over the years, and have loved cheering each other on," Hall said. "Aiden, 19, Donovan, 15 and Landon, 13. My dad Tim, who's career introduced me to sports and inspired my love of volleyball, and always believes in and encourages me. My mom, Beth, my travel partner and biggest cheerleader who supports and helps me in any way she can. My closest friends off the court who came out to cheer us on and push me to be my very best. The student section was always full and the support this season meant so much."

Hall has been playing volleyball for some time, and it's helped when her family has moved to many different places across the country.

"About seven years," Hall said. "Besides being fun, exciting and competitive, being on the court feels like home to me. It helped me transition and make friends when we moved to Illinois from Maryland, and when I'm playing, I am completely engrossed in the game, and it's an escape from my everyday stresses."

The lessons that can be learned from being involved in volleyball, especially being on both school and club teams, haven't been lost on Hall.

"It is definitely a source of confidence for me," Hall said. "I've enjoyed building friendships on both my high school and club teams. Traveling and participating in club sports and camps has led to far-reaching friendships, and has inspired me to want to continue to be involved past high school and possibly coach one day. It has shown me that I am capable of being a leader on and off the court, and has inspired me to pursue other leadership roles."

Hall has also been involved with other sports at McGivney, and also serves as a student assistant athletic director with specific responsibilities.

"I love being around sports in general," Hall said. "When not in season, I serve as a team manager for girls basketball and girls soccer. I am also a student athletic director assistant, and help with athletics social media accounts. I also enjoy getting involved in event planning for school functions. I also love babysitting and hanging out with my friends."

Hall has a perfect 4.0-grade point average and is currently enrolled in AP and honors classes at McGivney. She's also involved as a Faith Formation assistant, an ambassador for Chad's Coalition and also is a leader in the Green Griffins club and the event planning committee. She hasn't yet decided where she'll go to college or decided on a major, but is leaning toward a sports-oriented career, such as exercise science, sports management or sports psychology.

Born in Ohio, Hall and her family have lived in four different states, including Illinois, as her father has worked in college athletics, and has spent her entire life involved in athletics. Her favorite sport to watch after volleyball is basketball, and she also love to travel and experience new places. Hall also plays for the H2STL club team after the high school season ends.

