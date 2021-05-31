BETHALTO - Senior middle distance runner Reese Ferguson had made her mark on the history of girls track at Civic Memorial High School.

On April 23, 2018, Ferguson had a time of 2:41.10 in the 800 meters, which is currently number seven all-time in Eagle history for the event, and also won the 800 meters in her freshman year at the Madison County small-school meet. She's also been a member of the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams that are currently in the school's top ten fastest times.

For all of her accomplishments on the track, Ferguson has been named CM's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for May 2021.

Ferguson, who runs for coaches Jake Peal, Clint Walters, Shawn Callies, and Luke Meyer, has been running track since seventh grade and thanked her family, friends and coaches for all of their support and encouragement over the years.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me," Ferguson said, "whether it's been at my meets or taking me to practice when I was younger. I would also like to thank my coaches for pushing me and teaching me to trust the process."

Ferguson plans on continuing to run, but not as competitively, while attending SIU-Edwardsville this fall, mainly in local 5K races in the future. She plans on majoring in exercise science or pre-physical therapy.

Ferguson also played for the Eagles volleyball team for four years, starting as a utility player, and eventually developed into a defensive specialist. She's also been a member of the school's honor roll for all four years and recently graduated from CM with the highest honors.

