JERSEYVILLE - Senior Sabrina Ingram has been a standout for Jersey Community High School for four years.

She played number two singles and split number one and two doubles during the season. The team record for JCHS was 14-3. Sabrina posted a second-place finish in singles and doubles at MVC Conference Tournament and IHSA State Qualifier in doubles.

Sabrina said she would like to thank her parents for helping her find opportunities to make me a better athlete, her twin sister for making me a better player, and coach Diamond for believing in her and helping me become a better athlete.

"I would also like to thank Shannon Carney, my instructor, for not giving up on me when I first started playing tennis," Sabrina added. "I want to thank Mr. Kanne, our athletic director, for taking time out of his day to make tennis an even more enjoyable sport, Mr. Pat Coyle, for taking personal time out of his busy life to work with me during the summer and my teammates for making tennis season a time I will never forget and all the memories we’ve made together."

"I started playing with my dad in the sixth grade and then took lessons with Shannon Carney," she said. "Tennis has made me a better person. Tennis is a real mental game. It forces you to stay positive in stressful situations in order to compete at a high level. I have definitely improved mentally during my playing career."

Sabrina said in her free time, she enjoys her time with her friends and family, going shopping, listening to music, and going to Starbucks with her sister.

The Jersey tennis player has not decided yet on her college after high school but said: "Depending on where I land, tennis is something I would love to play. If not, we had a fantastic season and I can still play for fun. I am in the middle of visiting colleges and hope to make a decision soon."

Sabrina plans to study radiology or nursing in college. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

The Jersey tennis player said the people she has met as a four-year varsity tennis player have made me a better person.

She added: "My teammates, my opponents, my coach has helped me become a better person.

"Coach Diamond has preached about staying positive, focusing on the good things and having fun," she said.

