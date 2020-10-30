GRANITE CITY – Bouncing back from an ACL injury, Darcy Popmarkoff ended her senior year on a positive note, playing as one of the Granite City girls tennis squad's top performers.

In addition to overcoming her injury she claims to have played her best season in addition to the experience of going up against the best girls from competing schools.

After playing tennis for four years, Darcy would like to thank her parents and coaches for, “always pushing me to be a better player and person every day.” Without their constant support she would not be where she is today.

In addition to tennis, Darcy has been playing club soccer in the fall and for her high school in the summer, essentially leaving her with no free time.

This dedication to sports has clearly helped her grow as a person, stating, “it definitely brought me out of my shell and has gotten me more involved. I’ve met some good friends throughout this sport that I love playing with and makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Even though Darcy does not think she’ll play sports in college she often thinks of what it would be like. She plans on attending SIUE next fall and although she dreams of becoming a dermatologist, she’s set on pursuing pre-med to see where it takes her.

Looking back on her high school career she’s proud of her accomplishments in the National Honor Society, Student Council, and being featured as a Rotary Student of the Month.

Even though the year has been hectic Darcy is grateful for being able to have one last tennis season.

