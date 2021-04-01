ALTON - Taylor Freer is an outstanding athlete for Alton High School as a key contributor to both the Redbirds' volleyball and girls soccer programs.

Freer has been one of the leaders this volleyball season in service points.

For her accomplishments, Freer is the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Taylor credited her parents and grandparents for much of her success, along with her coaches and teachers.

"My parents and grandparents have always been there cheering me on and watching me at my events," she said. "I would also like to thank my club coach, Bobby Hiemer, and high school coach, Dan Carter, for always pushing me to be my best."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Taylor has played volleyball all the way from fourth-grade until now.

"I love how volleyball is a team sport and we all must work together," she said. "It taught me to work with others and have self-confidence."

Taylor does not plan to play in college and right now her college pick is the University of Missouri- Kansas City, UKMC, but nothing official yet.

"I hope to major in biology and go into the medical field," she said. "I am aiming to be a dermatologist."

She is a defender for the girls soccer team.

More like this: