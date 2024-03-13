ALTON - Jada Bruce, an Alton High School senior, has been an academic standout in her time at the school and completed 19 hours of honors classes, including six advanced placement and dual credit courses.

Jada is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of The Month with Marquette Catholic's Macy Stevenson. She is a senior at Alton High School and is the daughter of Gerad Bruce.

Jada is actively involved in various extracurricular activities. Jada is a member of Alton High School’s National Honor Society, serves as the Senior President of the Alton Student Council, and is involved in Link Crew, Alton High Varsity Soccer, Alton High Varsity Cheerleading, Alton High Varsity Track and Field, Upward Bound, Biology Club, Physics Club, Drafting Club, Spanish Club, and National Council of Negro Women Alton Youth Section.

She has participated in events such as assembling care packages for household residents at the Salvation Army, setting up an Anniversary Church Banquet for Greater St. James Baptist Church, assisting with the 100 Black Men for a class reunion, wrapping hotdogs, handing out water, and cheering on citizens during the A Precious Organization Sickle Cell Walk, interacting with children with the YWCA Child Enrichment Program, and making props and decorating for Alton High’s Prom and Homecoming over the past three years. She has also participated in Saturday Cafe at 1st Presbyterian Church, assisting with soda booths, bounce houses, face painting, and passing out books at Alton’s Juneteenth Event for the past two years, interacting with children and working the soda booth at Alton’s Back to Mexico Event, and teaching the youth a series of cheerleading terminology and skills over a week.

She also helped decorate the parade route and stadium for Alton’s Homecoming, made snack bags for less fortunate kids with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., participated in Bell Ringing for Salvation Army, helped at 5As Thrift Store, interacted with kids and helped them with work at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, cleaned Drivers Ed cars and windows, helped with face painting kids for a back-to-school event for AHS Cheer, participated in all of Alton High’s Blood Drives, and put up posters across school for teachers.

In the future, Jada plans to attend the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, to study architecture in the College of Architecture. She intends to earn a degree in architecture and obtain her real estate license over the next four years.

Jada aims to find groups similar to some of the extracurricular activities she is involved in now, whether that is sports activities or clubs at school.

