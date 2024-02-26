ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. and Chestnut Health Systems are working together to promote “Safe Medication Practices for Life” through a GenerationRx Presentation, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The presentation will run from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at SSP, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

Millions of Americans misuse prescription medications each month, and thousands do so for the first time every day. This misuse, which has become a serious public health epidemic, leads to serious legal, social, and health consequences, with drug overdoses now representing the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.

“The good news is that we can prevent prescription drug misuse by promoting safe medication practices in our homes and communities,” says Tracy Hancock, Community Outreach Specialist with Chestnut Health Systems.

“Safe Medication Practices for Life” will focus on educating adults about four “key messages” for safe medication practices, including when to talk to your pharmacist or prescriber if you feel your medication needs to be adjusted and how to take advantage of community drug take-back programs.

This presentation is provided through funding from the Madison County 708 Opioid Abatement project and Chestnut Health Systems and is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To RSVP, call Leslie, SSP Marketing and Development Coordinator at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

