On Saturday, November 9th, 2013 from 1-3pm, the public is invited to meet Senior Services Plus' new Travel Program Coordinator, Pamela Kaizer. Kaizer will be using the Meet & Greet reception to introduce herself to current and beginner travelers.

The reception will be held at Senior Services Plus' School House Grill, inside the agency's Alton Center, which is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Seniors on the Go!" Travel Program coordinates day trips and both domestic & international extended trips.

Kaizer will also be using the Meet & Greet to unveil the full travel schedule for 2014. Snacks & refreshments will be provided to all who attend.

For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 133 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org 

More like this:

Sep 7, 2023 - Senior Services Plus CEO Theresa Collins Is Recipient Of Prestigious Leadership Award

Jul 25, 2023 - Senior Services Plus To Host Second Annual Glow Bingo On Friday, Aug. 11

Jun 12, 2023 - Zeke Jabusch Receives Senior Services Plus Hero Award

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Sep 29, 2023 - Rep. Elik’s Utility Clinic Helps Seniors Save On Electricity Bills

 