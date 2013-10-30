On Saturday, November 9th, 2013 from 1-3pm, the public is invited to meet Senior Services Plus' new Travel Program Coordinator, Pamela Kaizer. Kaizer will be using the Meet & Greet reception to introduce herself to current and beginner travelers.

The reception will be held at Senior Services Plus' School House Grill, inside the agency's Alton Center, which is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue.

"The Seniors on the Go!" Travel Program coordinates day trips and both domestic & international extended trips.

Kaizer will also be using the Meet & Greet to unveil the full travel schedule for 2014. Snacks & refreshments will be provided to all who attend.

For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 133 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org

