Senior Services Plus, a not-for-profit organization offering programs and services for older adults, announced that they are selling tickets for a guitar raffle in conjunction with their 5th Annual Feed the Need concert. A Fender CD60 acoustic guitar was generously donated by Halpin Music Company and will be autographed by country superstar John Michael Montgomery.

Montgomery will be the featured artist at the agency's Feed the Need concert. The Saturday, June 7th event will be held at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, located at 1 Riverfront Drive. Tickets for the guitar raffle are $5 each, available at Senior Services Plus at 2603 N. Rodgers or at Halpin Music at 2375 Homer Adams Pkwy in Alton. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the concert, with the winner of the guitar being chosen prior to the headliner's performance.

The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels program. All proceeds from the concert and raffle will benefit the agency's Meals On Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is providing 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Gates for the event will open at 5:00 pm and the show begins at 6:00 pm. General Admission tickets are $30 each, with a special Meet & Greet ticket for $80. Both are available online at seniorservicesplus.org. Tickets are also available at the agency's Alton center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or 1-800-233-4904.

