In recognition of Veterans Day Senior Services Plus will honor our veterans with a special program on Thursday, November 11, 2011. A veteran’s day breakfast will be available to all veterans from 7am – 9am, a flag ceremony will be presented at 8:15am and a guest speaker from VFW Post 1308 will be at 8:30am. Donations are also being collected for products to be used for care packages to troops overseas. For more information on this event or how to donate call SSP at 618/465-3298. So please all veterans come out and join in our recognition to you for your service to our country and our freedom.

Also offered next week a free question and answer seminar on health care reform and how it will impact YOU! On Wednesday, November 10th, 2010 at Senior Services Plus School House Café, 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL 62002 from 10:00a.m.-10:30a.m a representative from the Area Agency on Agency will come and tell the key facts about the Affordable Care Act - Will Health Care Reform Change your Health Care? For more information call 618/465-3298.

