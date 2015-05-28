Beginning Thursday June 11th, Senior Services Plus will be partnering with RxOutreach to offer a Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) coupled with a Strong For Life exercise class. This course will take place at Senior Services Plus in the School House Grill from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Bridgette Simms and Edgardo Alvira of RX Outreach are leading the course as certified DEEP Instructors.

DEEP is a Diabetes Education Empowerment Program which focuses on diabetes self-management and was developed by the University of Illinois at Chicago. This program was designed in conjunction with the “Everyone with Diabetes Counts (EDC”) Initiative by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The program consists of 6-8 weeks of diabetes self-management instruction for individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetic symptoms. Family and friends are also welcome to attend and there is no fee required to participate. Participants will graduate with a wealth of knowledge about diabetes through interactive and engaging classes. At the end of the 8 classes, individuals will be better prepared to make healthy living choices.

The Strong For Life exercise program is designed to promote activity and reduce disability, and is specifically designed for older persons to improve strength, balance, and overall health. The program uses color-coded elastic bands of varying thickness to individualize resistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reservations are required to attend, as the maximum amount of participants per class is 15 people. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Wellness Center Coordinator Lucas Hale at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or email lhale@seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: