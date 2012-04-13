Senior Services Plus (SSP) will offer a FREE Arthritis Foundation Exercise ProgramSM on Thursday, April 26, 2012 from 12:30 pm – 1:30pm. This is a free demonstration class open to SSP members and the community. We want to highlight the benefits of this type of class so we are offering the first class at no charge both to our members and the community said Debbie Cerkoski, Wellness Director for SSP.

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise ProgramSM was developed by physical therapists specifically for individuals suffering from arthritis. This low-impact and joint-safe exercise program has been documented to help decrease arthritis pain and relieve stiffness while increasing flexibility and range of motion. In addition to reducing pain and stiffness, the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program helps individuals with joint flexibility, maintain muscle strength, and build overall stamina. The program is taught by SSP Arthritis Foundation-certified instructors, each of whom has completed in-depth training on arthritis. A regular scheduled class will be held on Thursdays each week from 11:30am – 12:30pm.

For more information call Debbie Cerkoski at (618)465-3298 or e-mail Debbie at dcerkoski@seniorservicesplus.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the Arthritis Foundation: They are the leading health organization addressing the needs of some 46 million Americans living with arthritis, the nation’s most common cause of disabilities. Founded in 1948, with headquarters in Atlanta, the Arthritis Foundation has multiple service points located throughout the country and offers programs that can decrease the pain and disability associated with arthritis. Information is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-283-7800 or www.arthritis.org.

About Senior Services Plus (SSP): SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002.

More like this: