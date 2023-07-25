ALTON - Senior Services Plus will be hosting its second annual Glow Bingo Fundraiser on Friday, August 11, 2023, at SSP Headquarters in Alton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting 7 p.m. and going until around 9 p.m.

Bingo prizes are items and baskets donated by local businesses. A baked good silent auction will start at 6 p.m. along with a wheelbarrow of booze raffle.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available in single tickets or by purchasing a table. Various table sizes are available. No refunds are permitted. You must be 18 years old to play. Please bring your own drinks and snacks. Alcohol is permitted.

To purchase tickets please visit https://www.seniorservicesplus.org/glow-bingo. Last year’s event sold out prior to the event, so get your tickets soon!

Funds raised will go to support the 14 programs and services that Senior Services Plus provides throughout 8 counties that benefit nearly 30,000 older adults annually. These programs include Meals on Wheels, Information and Assistance, and Congregate Dining.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For questions, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 117.

SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

