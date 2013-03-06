Senior Services Plus announced today that it will be holding Mayors for Meals Day as part of its March for Meals campaign. Senior Services Plus has invited local Mayors and other officials to participate in the event to show their support for our community’s homebound and hungry seniors. March for Meals is held each year, and is designed to raise public awareness, recruit new volunteers, and increase funding as more seniors in the United States face the risk of hunger. Senior Services Plus’s Mayors for Meals Day event will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at its Alton Center located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

March For Meals is a national campaign during the month of March, initiated by the Meals On Wheels Association of America (MOWAA), which seeks to raise awareness of senior hunger and to encourage action on the part of the local community. Senior Services Plus has unofficially designated March through June of each year to raise awareness and community support to sustain the over 125,000 meals they deliver each year in St. Clair and Madison counties.

This year, Senior Services Plus will kick off their campaign with mayor’s delivering meals on March 20 in their hometowns to increase public awareness. Then in May, they will collect money in collaboration with the Area Agency on Aging. They will close their campaign on June 8, 2013 with our 4th Annual Feed the Need Concert. This year’s concert will feature the Harman Brothers and other musical legends: Marty Stuart, Marty Raybon, and the Expedition Band. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, call 618/465-3298 or visit their website at www.seniorservicesplus.org for details.

SSP Meals On Wheels has been in existence for over 40 years delivering over 600 hot nutritious meals each day to homebound seniors and has participated in the Mayors for Meals campaign for the last several years in an effort to end senior hunger. “The only way we can continue this vital program is through community support,” says Margaret Lanier, Community Service Director at Senior Services Plus. The Meals On Wheels Association of America is the oldest and largest national organization in the United States representing those programs that provide meals to people in need. MOWAA’s mission is to end senior hunger by 2020. To obtain more information about MOWAA or to locate a local Meals On Wheels program, visiting the MOWAA website at www.mowaa.org.

