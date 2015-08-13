ALTON - On Friday, August 21st, from 10:00am-1:00pm, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have their mobile unit on site in Senior Services Plus’ back parking lot.  Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. 

Anyone who is interested in giving blood may contact Senior Services Plus to sign up for a time slot.  Walk-ins will also be accepted.  For any questions on your ability to donate blood, contact the MVRBC’s Metro East St. Louis office at 618-659-0542.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

As an added incentive, anyone who donates will be entered to win a 2015 Jeep Patriot through Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Article continues after sponsor message

While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is preferred.  For more information or to sign up to donate, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

 

 

 

More like this:

Nov 3, 2023 - Senior Services Plus, Inc. Announces New Board Officers  

Oct 23, 2023 - Red Cross Blood Drive in Honor of Kristen Spaunhorst Oct. 24  

Oct 17, 2023 - Sparklight Launches Comprehensive Wi-Fi Solution For Businesses

Sep 7, 2023 - Senior Services Plus CEO Theresa Collins Is Recipient Of Prestigious Leadership Award

Jul 25, 2023 - Senior Services Plus To Host Second Annual Glow Bingo On Friday, Aug. 11

 