ALTON - On Friday, August 21st, from 10:00am-1:00pm, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have their mobile unit on site in Senior Services Plus’ back parking lot. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

Anyone who is interested in giving blood may contact Senior Services Plus to sign up for a time slot. Walk-ins will also be accepted. For any questions on your ability to donate blood, contact the MVRBC’s Metro East St. Louis office at 618-659-0542.

As an added incentive, anyone who donates will be entered to win a 2015 Jeep Patriot through Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is preferred. For more information or to sign up to donate, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

