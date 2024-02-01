ALTON - Siteman Cancer Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, and Senior Services Plus are hosting a Bingo Lunch and Learn in Senior Service Plus’s School House Grill on February 27 from noon until 3 p.m.

The mission of this event is to promote preventative cancer screenings, but in a unique way. The passionate health professionals from Siteman and Alton Memorial Hospital are collaborating to share facts about lung cancer screening and eligibility through fun activities and conversation.

“We are so excited to be working with Senior Services Plus to put on this fun and social event to help spread awareness around lung cancer screening guidelines and who might be eligible.” – Rachelle Roy, Public Health Research Coordinator with Siteman Cancer Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

The hosts will give a short and informative presentation with a Q&A session, followed by several rounds of Bingo with exciting prizes and smaller giveaways. A free congregate lunch will be available to those 60 and older.

This presentation and bingo are free to attend. Registration ahead of time is not mandatory but if you would like to register or want more information, call Leslie Eberlin, Marketing & Development Coordinator at SSP: (618) 465-3298 ext. 123.

About Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

More like this: