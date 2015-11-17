On Monday, November 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Senior Services Plus in Alton will be hosting an “Arts & Crafts Bazaar”.

Thirteen vendors will be on site in the agency’s School House Grill and will be selling items such as stained glass, handmade purses, wool gloves, stationary cards, and potholders.

Two regularly meeting social activity groups at Senior Services Plus will be selling items also and donating their proceeds back to the non-profit agency.

The “Wood Carvers” meet at Senior Services Plus on Thursdays and have been working year-round on handcrafted wooden ornaments. The ornaments are hand painted and come in a variety of designs. Other wood carved items will also be sold at their vendor space.

The “Piece Makers” are a group of quilters who meet four days each week to create items like baby quilts, burp cloths, baby bibs, thread catchers, walker bags, kitchen towels and even full & queen sized quilts.

During the event, raffle tickets will be sold for the “Piece Makers’” annual Holiday Quilt, which is a queen size quilt that comes with two pillow cases. The drawing for the Holiday Quilt will take place at the agency’s Holiday Luncheon on December 18, 2015.

This general public is encouraged to attend and pick up handmade items for the holiday season. There is no cost to enter the Arts & Crafts Bazaar. Prices of items will vary by vendor.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

