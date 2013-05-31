Senior Services Plus promoted Devon Neal to Community Based Services Director Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Neal will be responsible for managing: Information & Assistance, Foster Grandparent Program, Independent Lifestyle Solutions, Veterans Programs, and Care Transitions. Neal was instrumental in Information & Assistance as the Program Coordinator, linking seniors and their families to resources that are available though: community, state, and federal programs. She brings with her experience in behavioral health and community based services. Neal graduated from Principia College in 1997 with a Bachelor in Sociology and a minor in Women’s Studies. She has been with Senior Services Plus for two years as the Information & Assistance Program Coordinator. Article continues after sponsor message Senior Services Plus specializes in providing opportunities and resources for seniors in the St. Louis area. For more information call (618) 465-3298 or go to www.seniorservicesplus.org More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip