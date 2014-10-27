Senior Services Plus invites the public to attend an informative travel presentation on Saturday, November 1 from 1:00-3:00pm. The local non-profit is partnering with Presley Tours in 2015 to offer four exciting vacations. Free refreshments will be offered.

The presentation will go over itinerary details for the following travel destinations: "Alabama Gulf Coast-Mobile Orange Beach" (March 23-29, 2015), "Chicago Triple Play" (July 6-8, 2015), "Georgia off the Beaten Track" (September 19-25, 2015), and the" New England Fall Spectacular" (September 26-October 4, 2015). Individuals will also have the opportunity to ask questions about Presley Tours and hear about the company's other available offerings throughout the next year.

These trips offer an exciting opportunity for extended travel, all with the comfort and reliability of a group escort. SSP's travel program is open to those 21 & older. Reservations for the travel presentation are not required, but are encouraged.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. To RSVP, call 618-465-3298 ext. 133 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org for more information.

